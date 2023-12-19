Henry board approves $50M aquatic center contract

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Dec. 5 meeting to approve a $50,207,898 bid for construction of its new aquatic center. The move also required a significant budget amendment as the cost was originally estimated at $22 million and that amount was included on the SPLOST project list and referendum approved by voters in 2019.

The vote to approve was 5-1. Commissioner Johnny Wilson cast the lone dissenting vote, questioning the price increase, where the additional funds would come from and if other county needs such as public safety and transportation are being taken into consideration.

Information: henrycountyga.gov.