Henry board approves $3.6 million park renovation

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its June 21 meeting to award a $3,599,247 design/build contract to J.R. Bowman Construction of McDonough for the renovation of Mickie D. Cochran Park in Stockbridge.
Bids were solicited through a variety of sources before the decision was made. Major upgrades include new designs for concession, restroom and scorer’s buildings; new bleacher pads and basketball courts; a quarter-mile paved loop trail; large and small pavilions; local art installation; a large playground; an outdoor fitness area with shade covering; and a multipurpose sports field.
The project is being funded through the county’s SPLOST.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
