Henry board approves $216 million budget

A $216.9 million budget for the 2023 fiscal year was approved unanimously by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its May 17 regular meeting after two required public hearings.
It is a $27.3 million increase over the previous year’s total of just under $190 million.
County financial services director David Smith told the commissioners that the increase was due largely to the county’s tax digest growing an estimated 13.38 percent.
The new budget is based on the current millage rate of 12.733, Smith said. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
