Henry board accepts grant money

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its July 7 regular meeting to accept a $14,943 grant from the Georgia Trauma Commission. This money has been designated for the purchase of trauma equipment and emergency medical supplies to be used by the Henry County Fire Department. There is no required funding match, according to a county staff report. In other business, the board voted to accept a $10,000 grant from the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) for safety supplies and equipment in efforts to reduce workers’ compensation claims involving county employees. It requires no matching funds. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.