Henry board accepts grant funds for courts

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Aug. 18 regular meeting to approve the acceptance of four grants from the Office of the Governor’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council for the county’s accountability courts. The funding includes $171,536 for the Adult Felony Drug Court, $150,872 for the Resource Court, $75,452 for the Veterans Court, and $49,797 for the DUI/Drug Court.
Each of these grants was issued as a 90-percent share with the remaining 10 percent as a required local match, which can be met from budgeted county funds. The CJCC has been issuing grants for one or more of these courts for a decade or more.