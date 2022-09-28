Henry authority paints rosy economic picture

Henry County residents’ median income is up 10 percent and is the 14th highest out of 159 Georgia counties, according to a report issued by the Henry County Development Authority.
The report also noted that the county added 2,291 new jobs in the most recent fiscal year and attracted $208.25 million in new investment.
HCDA executive director Josh Fenn told the Henry County Board of Commissioners that there are a number of reasons employers want to locate in the county, such as the fact that its residents are younger overall than metro Atlanta, the state average and the national average.
He also pointed out Henry County’s diversity, favorable crime statistics and large veteran community as areas of strength.
