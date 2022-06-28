Henry agencies back child initiative

Cooperation between multiple Henry County government entities has resulted in a memorandum of understanding which was signed June 21 to launch the Handle with Care program, the first of its kind in Georgia according to officials.
Introduced by the Raise Me Up Foundation, the initiative’s goal is to alert a school of a child’s traumatic experience before the child returns to class so assistance can be provided in coping with the experience. It is a partnership between the foundation, Henry County’s public schools, county government and its public safety agencies such as police, fire and EMA.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
