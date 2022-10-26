BreakingNews
Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill found guilty in federal civil rights trial
ajc logo
X

Henry accepts $1.5 million grant for park

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
50 minutes ago

A $1,498,459 grant from the Department of Natural Resources’ Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program was formally accepted for the Henry County Board of Commissioners on behalf of the Stormwater Department.

The grant will be used to assist the county in designing and building a passive recreational park along the South River to include approximately 2.4 miles of trails and boardwalk system, a kayak launch and wildlife viewing platforms.

The money requires a $607,220 cash match and in-kind match donations from other partners totaling $45,000. The entire project is expected to cost approximately $2.1 million.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Second woman says Herschel Walker pressured her to have abortion2h ago
Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill found guilty in federal civil rights trial
47m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

On the Georgia Trail: Warnock shifts strategy as 2nd woman accuses Walker
4h ago

Credit: Indiana State Police

Atlanta mother wanted after son’s body found in suitcase in Indiana woods
3h ago

Credit: Indiana State Police

Atlanta mother wanted after son’s body found in suitcase in Indiana woods
3h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: Get Georgia-Florida out of Jacksonville
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Monroe Roark

Hampton council approves ordinances
23h ago
Stockbridge to pursue federal grant
Roundabout in development in Hampton
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

TIMELINE: Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s time in office
Bradley’s Buzz: Get Georgia-Florida out of Jacksonville
7h ago
Two decades after misfire, Savannah celebrates its new auto plant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top