Henry accepts $1.5 million grant for park

A $1,498,459 grant from the Department of Natural Resources’ Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program was formally accepted for the Henry County Board of Commissioners on behalf of the Stormwater Department.
The grant will be used to assist the county in designing and building a passive recreational park along the South River to include approximately 2.4 miles of trails and boardwalk system, a kayak launch and wildlife viewing platforms.
The money requires a $607,220 cash match and in-kind match donations from other partners totaling $45,000. The entire project is expected to cost approximately $2.1 million.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
