Health/wellness equipment approved in Henry

As part of an overall wellness initiative, the Henry County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase and installation of six blood pressure kiosks to be located at various county facilities.
The $43,092 move was approved at the board’s Sept. 7 regular meeting.
Also approved were an additional four blood pressure monitors to be installed at the county’s four senior centers at a cost of $28,278. The blood pressure kiosks are being funded by an allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
In other business, the commissioners approved the use of a $25,000 grant to operate comprehensive after-school programming in the county.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
The Latest