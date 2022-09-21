BreakingNews
Health/wellness equipment approved in Henry

Six blood pressure kiosks like this one will be installed at various Henry County locations.

Six blood pressure kiosks like this one will be installed at various Henry County locations.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
34 minutes ago

As part of an overall wellness initiative, the Henry County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase and installation of six blood pressure kiosks to be located at various county facilities.

The $43,092 move was approved at the board’s Sept. 7 regular meeting.

Also approved were an additional four blood pressure monitors to be installed at the county’s four senior centers at a cost of $28,278. The blood pressure kiosks are being funded by an allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

In other business, the commissioners approved the use of a $25,000 grant to operate comprehensive after-school programming in the county.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
