Hampton zoning ordinance changes approved

Four zoning ordinances received final approval from the Hampton City Council at its Dec. 8 regular meeting by unanimous vote. The council voted to approve second readings of ordinances amending sections for parking requirements, use provisions, mixed use districts, and definitions of multi-family dwellings such as quadruplex, triplex, and townhouse.
The council also approved the renewal of a dozen alcoholic beverages licenses as well as the appointment of former mayor and council member Chris Moore to the city’s ethics committee for a term ending Dec. 31, 2023. The sale of city property at 32 Barnett Street, added to the agenda at the start of the meeting, was also approved.
Information: hamptonga.gov.