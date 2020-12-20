X

Hampton zoning ordinance changes approved

The Hampton City Council made changes to four zoning ordinances.
The Hampton City Council made changes to four zoning ordinances.

Henry County | 57 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Four zoning ordinances received final approval from the Hampton City Council at its Dec. 8 regular meeting by unanimous vote. The council voted to approve second readings of ordinances amending sections for parking requirements, use provisions, mixed use districts, and definitions of multi-family dwellings such as quadruplex, triplex, and townhouse.

The council also approved the renewal of a dozen alcoholic beverages licenses as well as the appointment of former mayor and council member Chris Moore to the city’s ethics committee for a term ending Dec. 31, 2023. The sale of city property at 32 Barnett Street, added to the agenda at the start of the meeting, was also approved.

Information: hamptonga.gov.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.