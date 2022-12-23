Hampton tax measure postponed by council

Consideration of a resolution by the Hampton City Council authorizing the local legislative delegation to seek provisions for exemptions from the city’s ad valorem taxation was postponed from the council’s Dec. 13 meeting to a special called meeting sometime in January.
Several other items were approved by the council at the December meeting, including the annual renewal of alcohol licenses which is usually done for all city businesses at the end of the year.
Also approved were council meeting dates and holidays for 2023, appointment of members for the Main Street Advisory Board, and an intergovernmental agreement between the city and the Hampton Downtown Development Authority.
Information: hamptonga.gov.
