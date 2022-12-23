ajc logo
X

Hampton tax measure postponed by council

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

Consideration of a resolution by the Hampton City Council authorizing the local legislative delegation to seek provisions for exemptions from the city’s ad valorem taxation was postponed from the council’s Dec. 13 meeting to a special called meeting sometime in January.

Several other items were approved by the council at the December meeting, including the annual renewal of alcohol licenses which is usually done for all city businesses at the end of the year.

Also approved were council meeting dates and holidays for 2023, appointment of members for the Main Street Advisory Board, and an intergovernmental agreement between the city and the Hampton Downtown Development Authority.

Information: hamptonga.gov.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Witness: Georgia lawyer advised her to avoid providing information to Jan. 6 panel17h ago

Credit: Wendell Brock

The restaurants that closed in metro Atlanta in 2022
19h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia ICE whistleblower struggles to make ends meet
4h ago

Credit: FACEBOOK

Warner Bros. Discovery lays off ‘TCM Underground’ host Millie De Chirico right before...
2h ago

Credit: FACEBOOK

Warner Bros. Discovery lays off ‘TCM Underground’ host Millie De Chirico right before...
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘Kidults’ are driving toy purchases this holiday season
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: Monroe Roark

Fees in Hampton adjusted
19h ago
Judicial appointments approved in Henry
Hampton amends code for film business
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Tracking Santa 2022: When will Santa Claus be at your house?
1h ago
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top