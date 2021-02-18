Hampton staff updates council on projects

An update on various city services was given to the Hampton City Council at its Feb. 9 regular meeting:
- According to a city official, first-quarter revenues of about $586,000 included approximately $200,000 in CARES Act funds.
- Issues with a number of recycling customers have been addressed, and there is now a dropbox on the city website for citizens to submit video recordings of poor sanitation service.
- State funds will be used to improve Central Avenue from West Main Street to the main entrance of McBrayer Park.
- The first phase of the East Hampton Park should be done by mid-March and the city has been approved for a $150,000 grant for the second phase.
Information: hamptonga.gov.