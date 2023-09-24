Hampton seeks grant funding

Two separate actions in hopes of securing grant funding were approved by the Hampton City Council at its Sept. 12 regular meeting.

A resolution authorizing an application during the 2024 fiscal year for $760,000 in funding from the Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods (RCN) grant program administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation was approved. That money, if received, would be designated for planning and design of a pedestrian bridge intended to connect sections of West King Road that were severed in conjunction with the construction of Hwy. 20.

Also approved was a resolution authorizing staff to apply for up to $200,000 via the 2023 Recreational Trails Grant program through the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Information: hamptonga.gov.