Hampton proposals on city manager’s authority voted down by council

Both motions failed 2-4. A resolution was presented that would have authorized the mayor and council to appoint up to two additional members to the city’s development authority; a motion to add one member failed 2-4 and a separate motion to add two members failed 3-4 with the mayor breaking a tie. A proposed intergovernmental agreement with the DDA also failed 2-4, and a joint meeting was suggested to help reach an agreement. Information: hamptonga.gov.