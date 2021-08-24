ajc logo
Hampton proposals on city manager’s authority voted down by council

The Hampton City Council convened in August a week later than usual.
The Hampton City Council convened in August a week later than usual.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
38 minutes ago

Five measures brought up for a vote before the Hampton City Council at its Aug. 17 meeting failed to pass. Two proposals were intended to address changes in the powers and duties of the city manager as well as the structure and requirements of his biweekly report to the council.

Both motions failed 2-4. A resolution was presented that would have authorized the mayor and council to appoint up to two additional members to the city’s development authority; a motion to add one member failed 2-4 and a separate motion to add two members failed 3-4 with the mayor breaking a tie. A proposed intergovernmental agreement with the DDA also failed 2-4, and a joint meeting was suggested to help reach an agreement. Information: hamptonga.gov.

