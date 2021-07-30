Hampton millage rolled back to zero

According to the resolution passed by the council, state law requires the city to roll back the millage to offset its share of local option sales tax revenue. Applying the 40 percent assessment ratio for Henry County property, the rollback equates to a property tax savings of $1,074.24 on a $200,000 home, according to a city official. The vote to approve the rollback was unanimous, and there was no council discussion or citizen input on the matter. Information: hamptonga.gov.