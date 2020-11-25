Hampton making changes to alcohol ordinance

A second reading of an ordinance approved unanimously by the Hampton City Council at its Nov. 10 regular meeting amends subsections of the city code regarding the carrying of alcoholic beverages on city property. According to the new guidelines, it will be unlawful for any person to carry, consume or handle an alcoholic beverage in any building owned or leased by the city, or on any property owned or leased by the city, except in those instances where a proper request has been filed and approved by the City Council.