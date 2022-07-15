ajc logo
X

Hampton looking at possible tax increase

Hampton City Hall.

Combined ShapeCaption
Hampton City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
32 minutes ago

Hampton city officials are considering a city tax for the first time in decades.

Three public hearings have been scheduled for the tentative adoption of a 2022 millage rate “which will require a property tax increase of 100 percent,” according to a notice released by the city.

The new rate, if approved, would be 6.500 mills. That would mean a tax increase of approximately $585 for a home with a fair market value of $225,000 according to city officials.

If it is not approved, the millage rate will remain at zero.

The public hearings at City Hall are scheduled for July 18 at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. as well as July 25 at 6 p.m.

Information: hamptonga.gov.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
REVIEW: Mac’s Raw Bar serves fresh oysters in style on Marietta Square23h ago
Steak Shapiro, Sandra Golden reunite, now on 92.9/The Game
17h ago
Man’s body still missing 3 years after Georgia medical examiner shipped it via FedEx
20h ago
Toyota's Japan flagship Crown car to debut on global markets
5h ago
Toyota's Japan flagship Crown car to debut on global markets
5h ago
Jim Thorpe reinstated as sole winner for 1912 Olympic golds
54m ago
The Latest
Locust Grove sees police certification
23h ago
Stockbridge police now on duty
Henry board OK’s road work agreement
Featured
DeKalb police recruits were searching for clues to the identify of the the dead child found in DeKalb. This photograph was published in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution. The search for clues required 23 years. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top