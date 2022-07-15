Hampton looking at possible tax increase

Hampton city officials are considering a city tax for the first time in decades.
Three public hearings have been scheduled for the tentative adoption of a 2022 millage rate “which will require a property tax increase of 100 percent,” according to a notice released by the city.
The new rate, if approved, would be 6.500 mills. That would mean a tax increase of approximately $585 for a home with a fair market value of $225,000 according to city officials.
If it is not approved, the millage rate will remain at zero.
The public hearings at City Hall are scheduled for July 18 at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. as well as July 25 at 6 p.m.
Information: hamptonga.gov.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest