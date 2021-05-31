Hampton Development Authority members named

The authority itself was created by adoption of a council resolution last September. Sheila Bartow, Devlin Cleveland, Catherine Daniel, Britt Evans, Arley Lowe, Desmond McClain and Tracey North were appointed to serve four-year terms. Subsequent appointments will be staggered, according to city officials. In unrelated city business, a new contract with the city manager was approved unanimously while a similar action regarding the city clerk did not take place due to lack of a motion.

