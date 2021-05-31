Hampton Development Authority members named

Seven residents of Hampton have been named to serve as the inaugural members of the Hampton Development Authority, having been appointed by unanimous vote of the City Council at its May 11 regular meeting.
The authority itself was created by adoption of a council resolution last September. Sheila Bartow, Devlin Cleveland, Catherine Daniel, Britt Evans, Arley Lowe, Desmond McClain and Tracey North were appointed to serve four-year terms. Subsequent appointments will be staggered, according to city officials. In unrelated city business, a new contract with the city manager was approved unanimously while a similar action regarding the city clerk did not take place due to lack of a motion.
Information: hamptonga.gov.