Hampton council postpones development action

No action was taken regarding rezoning and annexation requests on the agenda of the Hampton City Council’s Aug. 9 regular meeting except that the council voted unanimously to postpone consideration on both items until the Sept. 13 meeting.
The proposal pertains to 134 acres on Minter Drive in unincorporated Henry County, and the applicant wants to bring the land into the city and secure an MU (mixed use) zoning to allow for single-family residential, townhome, apartment and commercial/retail development.
The first reading of the rezoning ordinance was approved unanimously by the council at its June 8 meeting.
Information: hamptonga.gov.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest