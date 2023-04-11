Hampton council looking at pay raise

The last time they saw a salary increase was in January of 2003, according to a city staff report which also cited the council’s work in ensuring that employees make a livable wage and the way inflation has risen over the past year.

The new plan would raise the mayor’s pay from $10,800 to $13,200 per year, while council members would go from $8,400 to $9,900 and the mayor pro tem would receive $10,900 annually. The proposal would not affect the current budget but would go into effect next January if given final passage.