Hampton council looking at pay raise

The Hampton City Council voted March 14 to pass the first reading of an ordinance that would amend the city code to provide for increased compensation for the mayor and council members.
The last time they saw a salary increase was in January of 2003, according to a city staff report which also cited the council’s work in ensuring that employees make a livable wage and the way inflation has risen over the past year.
The new plan would raise the mayor’s pay from $10,800 to $13,200 per year, while council members would go from $8,400 to $9,900 and the mayor pro tem would receive $10,900 annually. The proposal would not affect the current budget but would go into effect next January if given final passage.
Information: hamptonga.gov.
