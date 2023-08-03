Hampton council finally approves millage

BreakingNews
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago
The Hampton City Council finally set its millage rate for 2023 after numerous failed votes at multiple special called meetings.

At the final meeting July 25, a motion to approve the second reading of an ordinance setting the millage rate at 4.5 mills failed for lack of a second, but a subsequent motion to approve a rate of 4.0 mills passed by a 4-2 vote.

This came after a July 18 meeting during which four separate votes on varying millage rates failed to pass. The fiscal year ends Sept. 30, and a 2024 budget must be approved by the council before that date. According to city code, the city manager is tasked with submitting a balanced budget to meet that deadline.

Information: hamptonga.gov.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
HAPPENING NOW: Trump is en route to Washington to face charges in 2020 election case
4m ago

Credit: AP

