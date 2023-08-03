Hampton council finally approves millage

The Hampton City Council finally set its millage rate for 2023 after numerous failed votes at multiple special called meetings.

At the final meeting July 25, a motion to approve the second reading of an ordinance setting the millage rate at 4.5 mills failed for lack of a second, but a subsequent motion to approve a rate of 4.0 mills passed by a 4-2 vote.

This came after a July 18 meeting during which four separate votes on varying millage rates failed to pass. The fiscal year ends Sept. 30, and a 2024 budget must be approved by the council before that date. According to city code, the city manager is tasked with submitting a balanced budget to meet that deadline.

