Hampton council approves various measures

Several measures in a wide range of areas were approved by the Hampton City Council at its June 8 regular meeting. A half-acre of property was dedicated as right-of-way for improvements to the future roundabout at East King and Floyd Road. An intergovernmental agreement was approved between the city and the newly formed Hampton Development Authority. Attorney Doug Selby was appointed as bond counsel for the city to assist with economic development, to be paid via the bond process and not on the city payroll.