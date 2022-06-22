BreakingNews
Supreme Court throws out Harris’ murder conviction in hot car case
ajc logo
X

Hampton conditional use request fails to pass

Downtown Hampton.

Combined ShapeCaption
Downtown Hampton.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
6 minutes ago

A vote on a zoning matter failed to get approval from a majority of the Hampton City Council at its June 14 regular meeting, but it will be looked at again next month.

A conditional use request was made for property at 23 James Street which is zoned for single-family residential use.

The applicant is seeking to convert a detached garage into an accessory apartment on the 13,943-square-foot lot. Two separate motions were made on the issue and both failed to pass. The ordinance will have its second reading at the July council meeting, according to officials.

Information: hamptonga.gov.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Shooting investigation shuts down Buckhead street2h ago
A ‘Stacey Sweep’: Abrams’ runoff gamble pays off in Georgia
3h ago
Voters fill DeKalb, Gwinnett school board seats; reject Cherokee group
9h ago
Vogtle co-owner moves to freeze costs, shift more to Georgia Power
Vogtle co-owner moves to freeze costs, shift more to Georgia Power
Clay White, helped a generation of Atlanta children, dies at 68
The Latest
Road work approved by Henry board
Henry flood plain study update on the way
McDonough considering $36.7 million budget
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top