Hampton conditional use request fails to pass

A vote on a zoning matter failed to get approval from a majority of the Hampton City Council at its June 14 regular meeting, but it will be looked at again next month.
A conditional use request was made for property at 23 James Street which is zoned for single-family residential use.
The applicant is seeking to convert a detached garage into an accessory apartment on the 13,943-square-foot lot. Two separate motions were made on the issue and both failed to pass. The ordinance will have its second reading at the July council meeting, according to officials.
Information: hamptonga.gov.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest