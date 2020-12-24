Hampton City Council OK’s agreement with EMC

The Hampton City Council voted unanimously at its Dec. 7 regular meeting to adopt a resolution approving an agreement between the city and Central Georgia EMC.
The agreement involves a swap of service territory for North Hampton Crossing subdivision and is contingent upon a third-party agreement being provided to the council. According to a city staff report, the new arrangement would allow Central Georgia EMC to service the development in its entirety and prevent duplication of service.
Information: hamptonga.gov.