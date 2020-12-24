X

Hampton City Council OK’s agreement with EMC

Downtown Hampton.
Downtown Hampton.

Henry County | 49 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Hampton City Council voted unanimously at its Dec. 7 regular meeting to adopt a resolution approving an agreement between the city and Central Georgia EMC.

The agreement involves a swap of service territory for North Hampton Crossing subdivision and is contingent upon a third-party agreement being provided to the council. According to a city staff report, the new arrangement would allow Central Georgia EMC to service the development in its entirety and prevent duplication of service.

Information: hamptonga.gov.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.