Hampton City Council addresses police issues

Rank and employment standards in the police department have been addressed.
Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Some slight reorganization and changes in standards regarding law enforcement are in the works in Hampton. The City Council voted unanimously at its March 9 regular meeting to approve the first read of various ordinances pertaining to the police department.

One ordinance would add a requirement that entry-level officers complete the basic law enforcement training program for Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) certification. Another ordinance clarifies the department’s rank structure, with the highest level under the chief being captain, followed by lieutenants, sergeants, corporals and officers with order according to seniority in each group.

All promotions will be governed by competitive, merit-based promotions as determined by the city manager, police chief and human resources director.

Information: hamptonga.gov.

