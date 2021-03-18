Hampton City Council addresses police issues

One ordinance would add a requirement that entry-level officers complete the basic law enforcement training program for Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) certification. Another ordinance clarifies the department’s rank structure, with the highest level under the chief being captain, followed by lieutenants, sergeants, corporals and officers with order according to seniority in each group.

All promotions will be governed by competitive, merit-based promotions as determined by the city manager, police chief and human resources director.