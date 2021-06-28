ajc logo
X

Hampton annexation being considered

Downtown Hampton.
Caption
Downtown Hampton.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
9 minutes ago

Owners of three adjacent parcels in unincorporated Henry County on the west side of Hwy. 19/41 are seeking annexation into the city of Hampton. The request for the 134-acre site, formerly a Christmas tree farm, was considered by the City Council at its June 8 regular meeting and awaits word on whether the Henry County Board of Commissioners will voice an objection.

Also on the table is a request for a city mixed-use rezoning to allow a combination of single-family residential, townhomes, apartments and commercial/retail development. Before final approval in July or later, the developer must hold two town hall meetings while the city hosts a public workshop. The plan will also be reviewed by the Atlanta Regional Commission. Information: hamptonga.gov.

In Other News
1
Memorial concept approved in Locust Grove
2
Storage facility under review in Hampton
3
Locust Grove halts multifamily housing requests
4
Community signage authorized in Henry County
5
Wrecker policy adopted by Henry County commission board
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top