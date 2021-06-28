Hampton annexation being considered

Owners of three adjacent parcels in unincorporated Henry County on the west side of Hwy. 19/41 are seeking annexation into the city of Hampton. The request for the 134-acre site, formerly a Christmas tree farm, was considered by the City Council at its June 8 regular meeting and awaits word on whether the Henry County Board of Commissioners will voice an objection.
Also on the table is a request for a city mixed-use rezoning to allow a combination of single-family residential, townhomes, apartments and commercial/retail development. Before final approval in July or later, the developer must hold two town hall meetings while the city hosts a public workshop. The plan will also be reviewed by the Atlanta Regional Commission. Information: hamptonga.gov.