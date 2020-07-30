Grants accepted for Henry County juvenile courts

According to officials, the grant will aid in the effort to support the Juvenile Court’s Functional Family Therapy program, which addresses the needs of increasing public safety through a more effective juvenile system. Also approved was a $29,347 grant award from the CJCC to fund Henry County’s Juvenile Mental Health Court for the 2021 fiscal year. Those funds will be used for treatment, surveillance, equipment, drug testing supplies and assessment tools for the Juvenile Mental Health Court.

As stated in the resolution, the court will continue its existing contracts with clinicians that provides evidence-based programs, group therapy, medication management, individual treatment and in-home counseling.