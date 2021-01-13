X

Grant money means safety equipment for Henry County employees

A grant is helping Henry County better equip some of its employees.
Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Henry County has been awarded a safety grant from the Association County Commissioners of Georgia’s Group Self-Insurance Workers’ Compensation Fund. According to officials, the grants “are available to fund members that are fostering a culture of workplace safety through additional training, equipment or services.”

Henry County purchased a variety of items with this year’s grant, mainly for employees working in the field. They included vehicle backup cameras, hard hats, back support belts, flashlights, head lamps (hands-free flashlights), and first aid kits for vehicles and offices.

The ACCG allotted $1.5 million over a three-year period with $500,000 available to eligible members in 2020.

