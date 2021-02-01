GDOT proposes design for Henry County intersection project

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Jan. 21 that its engineers have proposed the installation of a reduced conflict U-turn (RCUT) at the intersection of Hwy. 20, New Morn Drive and Manley Drive between McDonough and Hampton. This configuration would require all side street traffic to turn right and then complete a U-turn to continue through the intersection.
Officials said that RCUTs are used to reduce right-angle crashes, citing data that shows a 73 percent reduction in such accidents in five years since the installation of an RCUT a short distance away where Simpson Mill Road and Oakland Road intersect with Hwy. 20.
Construction of the new intersection is tentatively scheduled to begin in the early spring of 2021.