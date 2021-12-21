Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Gardiner top pick for Stockbridge

Frederick Gardiner.
caption arrowCaption
Frederick Gardiner.

Credit: City of Stockbridge

Credit: City of Stockbridge

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
8 minutes ago

Frederick Gardiner is the sole finalist for the vacant city manager position in Stockbridge, according to a statement released Dec. 17 by city officials.

He succeeds Randy Knighton, who was appointed nearly three months ago as the new city administration in Roswell.

Gardiner has served in various roles in the public sector over the past two decades, including a stint as planning and zoning director for Henry County as well as city administrator in McDonough and city manager in East Point.

He is expected to be officially confirmed by the Stockbridge City Council no later than Dec. 31.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Bridge reopens connecting Henry and Newton
9m ago
NJ company relocating to Henry
18m ago
Storage facility in Hampton under consideration
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top