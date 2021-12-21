Gardiner top pick for Stockbridge

Frederick Gardiner is the sole finalist for the vacant city manager position in Stockbridge, according to a statement released Dec. 17 by city officials.
He succeeds Randy Knighton, who was appointed nearly three months ago as the new city administration in Roswell.
Gardiner has served in various roles in the public sector over the past two decades, including a stint as planning and zoning director for Henry County as well as city administrator in McDonough and city manager in East Point.
He is expected to be officially confirmed by the Stockbridge City Council no later than Dec. 31.
About the Author
Editors' Picks