Funding applications approved by Henry County school board

More state and federal funding is on the way for Henry County schools.

By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

Three separate applications for additional state and federal funding were given the go-ahead by the Henry County Board of Education at its Aug. 9 regular meeting.

First, officials will apply through the Georgia Department of Education for funds under the American Rescue Plan Act. Second, a local plan is submitted annually in accordance with the Perkins Act of 2006 which issues federal funds for vocational and technical education, of which the 2021-2022 allocation is expected to be $312,507.

Third, the district was notified recently that its FY2023 capital outlay application had been approved. That will include $192,771 for the addition to Dutchtown High School and $51,726 for modifications to Fairview Elementary School. Information: henry.k12.ga.us.

