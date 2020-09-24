Free meals at Henry schools through end of 2020

They were previously providing five breakfasts and five lunches per student from the start of the pandemic last spring until the Aug. 17 start of the current school year. After a month of returning to regular paid service, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing temporary relief and extending waivers to school districts that provided the free meals.

The free meals will be available for all students regardless of if they are on campus or remaining as remote learners. All remote learners will still need to log on to MySchoolBucks.com to pre-order their meal plans each week between Thursday and Monday.