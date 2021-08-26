Food contracts approved for Henry schools

The primary food source for Henry County’s public schools is changing this year for reasons that have become sadly familiar throughout the American workforce. Officials informed the Board of Education at its Aug. 9 regular meeting that US Foods, a provider for the past 15 years, was unable to bid on the service this year because of a shortage of drivers and warehouse staff. After no one responded to an initial bid invitation, bids were ultimately accepted by the school board on two separate contracts for the 2022 fiscal year with Gordon Food Service and Dairy Brands Fluid LLC, Mayfield Dairy. Information: henry.k12.ga.us.