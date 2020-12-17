First reading approved on Hampton rezoning

After a public hearing, the Hampton City Council voted Dec. 7 to approve the first reading of a proposed rezoning of 546 acres west of the intersection of Hwy. 20 and Lower Woolsey Road. The request is to change from RA (residential agricultural) to MU (mixed use) to allow multi-family residential, commercial and light industrial uses. The tract is part of the so-called Speedway Megasite, which includes nearly 2,000 acres that were annexed into the city more than a year ago.