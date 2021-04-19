ajc logo
Fire dept. funds approved in Henry County

More than $5,000 was donated to the Henry County Fire Department.
Henry County | 25 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its April 6 regular meeting to approve several resolutions related to the county’s fire department. A contract was awarded to T&T Uniforms South of Jonesboro for a $5,114.45 purchase of uniforms.

Three donations were accepted for the funding of the department’s EMS Week: $500 from the law firm of Smith, Welch, Webb and White; $2,000 from David Rogers; and $2,500 from C&C Sales and Training Faithful Guardian Southside. Also accepted was a $500 donation from Janice Barrett in honor of Jerry Durant for Fire Station No. 12 and its members.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

