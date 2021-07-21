Fairview rezoning recommended by advisory board

A 17-acre piece of property in the Fairview area was recommended for rezoning by the Henry County Zoning Advisory Board at its July 8 regular meeting. The site is located at 6152 Hearn Road, just south of its intersection with Austin Road. The recommendation came with eight conditions from county staff, two of which were amended by the board — a minimum house size of 2,300 square feet of heated space, and a requirement that all structures be brick on four sides.