Extra pay approved for Henry County school employees

Henry County public school employees will get a bonus that is a cut above what was approved statewide. The Henry County Board of Education voted at its April 19 regular meeting to approve a one-time pay supplement of $1,500 for full-time staff and $1,000 for part-time staff. Active retirees who are limited to 49 percent or less of full-time pay will receive $735.
The supplement will be delivered to employees in their April 30 paychecks. This will cost the district a total of $4.2 million out of its general fund, to be combined with about $4.9 million from the state. The Georgia Board of Education approved a pay supplement of $1,000 for full-time and $490 for part-time employees.
Information: henry.k12.ga.us.