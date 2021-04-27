ajc logo
X

Extra pay approved for Henry County school employees

School employees are getting a bonus.
School employees are getting a bonus.

Henry County | 12 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Henry County public school employees will get a bonus that is a cut above what was approved statewide. The Henry County Board of Education voted at its April 19 regular meeting to approve a one-time pay supplement of $1,500 for full-time staff and $1,000 for part-time staff. Active retirees who are limited to 49 percent or less of full-time pay will receive $735.

The supplement will be delivered to employees in their April 30 paychecks. This will cost the district a total of $4.2 million out of its general fund, to be combined with about $4.9 million from the state. The Georgia Board of Education approved a pay supplement of $1,000 for full-time and $490 for part-time employees.

Information: henry.k12.ga.us.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top