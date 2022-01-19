Hamburger icon
Expenditures approved by Henry school board

The school board selected its chair and vice chair for 2022.
The school board selected its chair and vice chair for 2022.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
48 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Education voted at its Jan. 10 regular meeting to spend $3.7 million in COVID-19 relief funds to acquire a K-5 core reading and writing resource, and a 6-12 supplemental writing program as well as a supplemental tool for assessing and supporting student reading in grades K-2.

According to a staff report, the purchase is being funded by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund.

Also approved was the purchase of robotics equipment for grades 3-5 in all elementary schools.

In a special called meeting just before the regular study session, Holly Cobb was nominated for chair and Annette Edwards was nominated for vice chair. No other nominations were received for either position, and both were confirmed by unanimous vote.

About the Author

Investigations
