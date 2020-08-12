Evening option announced for Henry elem. students

The evening program allows students to partake in remote learning from 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday each week, with additional independent work time to enhance the experience taking place outside of those hours. All core content areas will be covered during the evening sessions, along with fine arts and physical education components. Resources available to students during the regular remote learning hours will also be utilized by families selecting the evening option. Registration is currently underway for those wishing to select this option.

Information: www.henry.k12.ga.us.