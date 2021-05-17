Equipment acquired for Henry County park upkeep

Three expenditures for parks and recreation enhancements were approved unanimously by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its April 20 regular meeting. A $45,730 bid for the purchase of lighting, audio and visual equipment at the Locust Grove Recreation Center was accepted, with funds coming from the county’s capital improvement plan.
A resolution was approved regarding a five-year lease of tractor equipment for the county’s golf course at a cost of $44,882. A separate lease for tractor equipment for parks and athletic facilities has a $24,296 price tag. In both cases, the equipment leases were completed through a state contract.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.