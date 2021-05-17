ajc logo
Equipment acquired for Henry County park upkeep

One of Henry County's parks.
Henry County | 23 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Three expenditures for parks and recreation enhancements were approved unanimously by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its April 20 regular meeting. A $45,730 bid for the purchase of lighting, audio and visual equipment at the Locust Grove Recreation Center was accepted, with funds coming from the county’s capital improvement plan.

A resolution was approved regarding a five-year lease of tractor equipment for the county’s golf course at a cost of $44,882. A separate lease for tractor equipment for parks and athletic facilities has a $24,296 price tag. In both cases, the equipment leases were completed through a state contract.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

