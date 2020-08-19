Employee initiatives approved by Henry County board

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Aug. 4 regular meeting to accept a $10,000 grant from the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) for the purpose of safety items in an effort to reduce workers’ compensation claims by county employees.
The board also approved the 2020-2021 version of a community-based instruction and vocational training program that has been in operation for seven years. Through a partnership between the Parks and Recreation Department and the Board of Education, students perform light custodial duties at county facilities for an opportunity to gain experience in production, property safety techniques and appropriate work behavior by working in a real-world environment.