Educator to be honored at Stockbridge library

A portion of the Cochran Library in Stockbridge has been renamed to honor a longtime Henry County resident. Dr. Marilyn Flynn was recognized at the Aug. 3 meeting of the Henry County Board of Commissioners as “a lifelong educator and advocate for disadvantaged youth” who “made an impact in our community by advocating for those who were disenfranchised and voiceless.” The board voted unanimously to name the conference room at the library in memory of Flynn, who died July 16.