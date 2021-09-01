ajc logo
Educator to be honored at Stockbridge library

Cochran Library in Stockbridge.
Cochran Library in Stockbridge.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

A portion of the Cochran Library in Stockbridge has been renamed to honor a longtime Henry County resident. Dr. Marilyn Flynn was recognized at the Aug. 3 meeting of the Henry County Board of Commissioners as “a lifelong educator and advocate for disadvantaged youth” who “made an impact in our community by advocating for those who were disenfranchised and voiceless.” The board voted unanimously to name the conference room at the library in memory of Flynn, who died July 16.

The move comes less than a month after an announcement regarding the establishment of the Dr. Marilyn Flynn GED & Career Pathway School through a partnership between the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Urban League of Greater Atlanta and Southern Crescent Technical College. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

