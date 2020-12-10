X

Easement granted for wireless infrastructure in McDonough

Heritage Senior Center.
Heritage Senior Center.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Wireless network services in the area surrounding Heritage Park in McDonough are expected to improve thanks to an agreement that will allow AT&T to run fiber and install a pole at the Heritage Senior Center.

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Dec. 1 regular meeting to approve a request for a five-foot-square easement that will make way for utility pole placement as well as a five-foot strip of easement for placement of aerial or underground electrical and telephone cable from the public right-of-way. Officials said this will allow the provider to install equipment that will improve the customer capacity and signal quality for those in the area who use the network.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.