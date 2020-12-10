Easement granted for wireless infrastructure in McDonough

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Dec. 1 regular meeting to approve a request for a five-foot-square easement that will make way for utility pole placement as well as a five-foot strip of easement for placement of aerial or underground electrical and telephone cable from the public right-of-way. Officials said this will allow the provider to install equipment that will improve the customer capacity and signal quality for those in the area who use the network.

