Early voting set for Henry County commission race

All early voting will take place at the Elections and Voter Registration headquarters, 40 Atlanta Street in McDonough. Polls are open May 24-28 and June 1-4 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (closed May 31 for Memorial Day) with a Saturday voting option June 5 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Hours are extended to 7 a.m.-7 p.m. the week of June 7-11. Voters who wait until election day must vote at their respective precincts, and this election is open to voters in the East Lake, Hickory Flat, Lake Dow, Lake Haven, McDonough, McDonough Central, McMullen, Mt Bethel, Timberridge, Wesley Lakes, and Westside precincts.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.