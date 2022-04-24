Early voting on tap in Henry

Voters in Henry County can cast their ballots up to three weeks before Election Day in the general primary and nonpartisan general elections.
Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays May 2-20 at the main elections office in McDonough, Merle Manders Conference Center in Stockbridge, and the public libraries in Hampton and Locust Grove.
Voting will also be available for shorter hours May 7, 14 and 15.
The JP Moseley and Fairview recreation centers will open their polls May 16-20 as well.
Local races include three seats on the Henry County Board of Commissioners and two on the Henry County Board of Education as well as multiple judicial posts.
State legislative and congressional seats are also being contested.
Information: mvp.sos.ga.gov or 770-288-6448.
About the Author
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC