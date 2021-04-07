X

Development request denied by Henry County commissioners

Two requests regarding the same property were denied.
Two requests regarding the same property were denied.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Two requests regarding proposed development of a McDonough site were denied by unanimous vote of the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its March 16 regular meeting. A developer sought to rezone 13.8 acres at 438 Moseley Road from RA (residential-agricultural) to R-3 (single-family residential) for a subdivision, and also to amend the designation of the site on the county’s future land use map from rural residential to low-density residential. Both of those requests, voted on separately, failed 5-0.

In an unrelated action, a request to rezone 1.23 acres at East Lake Parkway to C-2 (general commercial) for future use was approved with conditions 5-0.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.