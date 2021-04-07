Development request denied by Henry County commissioners

Two requests regarding proposed development of a McDonough site were denied by unanimous vote of the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its March 16 regular meeting. A developer sought to rezone 13.8 acres at 438 Moseley Road from RA (residential-agricultural) to R-3 (single-family residential) for a subdivision, and also to amend the designation of the site on the county’s future land use map from rural residential to low-density residential. Both of those requests, voted on separately, failed 5-0.