Development moratorium approved in McDonough

McDonough officials are taking a close look at the city’s water system.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The McDonough City Council voted at its Oct. 1 meeting to approve a moratorium on new development connected to the usage of city water. According to the resolution, city staff notified the council of a recent preliminary analysis that warrants an in-depth review of the water system to identify possible significant limitations.

An engineering study was conducted in response to a moratorium passed last March, and that study’s findings included suggestions for needed expansion and improvements.

The new moratorium has no effect on any land development projects which were previously approved by the city. It is scheduled to last until April 1 of next year unless an expansion and improvement plan is implemented before that.

