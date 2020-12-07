Developer can modify some homes in McDonough project

A slight zoning modification for a proposed residential development was approved by the McDonough City Council at its Nov. 16 regular meeting. The developer of Barrett Farms, a 62-acre site on Lake Dow Road, asked for a reduction in the required size from 2,200 to 1,700 square feet and also to have an option to construct a loft area over a portion of the first floor that would allow the structure to still be considered a single-story home.