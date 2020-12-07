X

Developer can modify some homes in McDonough project

Ten homes on the site can be reduced in size.
Ten homes on the site can be reduced in size.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

A slight zoning modification for a proposed residential development was approved by the McDonough City Council at its Nov. 16 regular meeting. The developer of Barrett Farms, a 62-acre site on Lake Dow Road, asked for a reduction in the required size from 2,200 to 1,700 square feet and also to have an option to construct a loft area over a portion of the first floor that would allow the structure to still be considered a single-story home.

The motion to approve the request stipulated that no more than 10 homes in the development have the size reduction.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.