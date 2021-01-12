Design work OK’d for Henry County road projects

Bids were awarded to Croy Engineering for the Snapping Shoals Road improvement project, and to EXP US Services for the Airline Road extension project. In other road improvement news, the board also approved a Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant (LMIG) application for 2021 through which the Georgia Department of Transportation is expected to ultimately pay $2,070,619 for assistance in resurfacing of various country roads, with the county paying a 30-percent match. The votes to approve all of these items were unanimous.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.