Deal struck on Henry-Clayton road work

According to officials, Clayton County has completed the widening and improvement of Panola Road, while Henry County has completed the design phase of West Village Parkway and begun construction. To permit that project to tie in to the Clayton portion, it has been deemed necessary and mutually beneficial for some of the work on the Henry project to be performed just inside the Clayton County line.

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Dec. 1 regular meeting to approve an intergovernmental agreement to that effect, through which Clayton County agrees to contribute $1,074,494.64 toward the cost of the work.