X

Deal struck on Henry-Clayton road work

Two road projects will meet at the Henry-Clayton line.
Two road projects will meet at the Henry-Clayton line.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Clayton County will pay more than $1 million to Henry County to put the finishing touches on a road improvement project that connects both counties.

According to officials, Clayton County has completed the widening and improvement of Panola Road, while Henry County has completed the design phase of West Village Parkway and begun construction. To permit that project to tie in to the Clayton portion, it has been deemed necessary and mutually beneficial for some of the work on the Henry project to be performed just inside the Clayton County line.

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Dec. 1 regular meeting to approve an intergovernmental agreement to that effect, through which Clayton County agrees to contribute $1,074,494.64 toward the cost of the work.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.